NSE Champions Engineering Leadership At Gas Summit

Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has said that Africa’s vast natural gas reserves are a vital transition fuel with the potential to drive industrialization, regional integration, and inclusive development.

Oguntala made this known in her keynote goodwill message at the Africa Gas Innovation Summit (AGIS) 2025 on Friday, where she served as Special Guest of Honour.

Speaking on the summit theme; “Building a Resilient Africa Gas Economy through Innovation and Collaboration,” Oguntala urged African stakeholders to harness gas resources for sustainable and transformative progress.

The summit, organised by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Council, brought together policymakers, industry leaders, development partners, and engineering professionals from across the continent.

The NSE President commended the organisers for their dedication to advancing meaningful dialogue on energy innovation and for positioning Africa to play a leading role in the global energy transition.

Reaffirming the NSE’s position, she emphasised the Society’s commitment to home-grown innovation, cross-sector collaboration, and sustainable engineering practices.

She praised AGIS 2025’s strategic agenda; boosting domestic gas utilization, accelerating regulatory reforms, encouraging ESG alignment, and promoting practical financing mechanisms; describing them as engineering challenges that must be addressed through inclusive, ethical, and scalable solutions.

The NSE President called on governments, academia, industry, and civil society to unite beyond silos and titles, and to act with urgency and shared purpose.

“Africa’s energy future depends not only on innovation but on collaboration with intention and action with urgency,” she stated, as the summit explored how gas can serve as a catalyst for Africa’s long-term energy security and economic growth.

