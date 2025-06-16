NSE Boss Receives Engineering Excellence Legacy Award

Share

Mrs Margareth Oguntala, President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), was on Monday in Lagos honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award in Engineering Excellence.

She received the award for her outstanding contributions to engineering, fintech, industry and other key sectors, reflecting decades of professional excellence and leadership.

Oguntala was among 20 award recipients recognised at the 2025 Lagos Future Conference and Awards (LFC), organised by DigiVation Global Network.

Other recipients included Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Abdullahi Sule, and Monday Okpebholo; Seyi Tinubu of Loatsad Promedia; and Dr Atinuke Owolabi, engineer and educationist.

Oguntala’s award recognised her legacy in engineering leadership, regulation, advocacy, and her broader contributions to Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

Accepting the award, Oguntala highlighted the need to build youth capacity for employability and entrepreneurship as a means to grow the national economy.

She expressed gratitude to the event organisers and stressed the long-term benefits of youth empowerment in transforming the economy.

Represented by Dr Felicia Agubata, NSE Vice President, Corporate Services, Oguntala praised the event’s theme as timely and relevant to Nigeria’s growth.

She stated that innovation and technology-driven youth empowerment are essential for repositioning young people as key agents of national development.

The NSE, she added, prioritises mentorship and continuous capacity building for young engineers, seeing them as central to national transformation.

“Strengthening youth competence and entrepreneurial skills creates a ripple effect that benefits both individuals and the wider economy,” Oguntala stated.

She affirmed that the conference’s goals align with NSE’s vision to empower young engineers for future leadership and innovation.

The society, she added, is running programmes to train, expose and connect young professionals for active roles in national development.

Oguntala emphasised mentorship, collaboration, and access to opportunities as crucial tools to help youths innovate, lead and succeed in a dynamic world.

Lagos Future Conference 2025 brought together over 1,000 participants and 20 speakers from government, academia, industry, and civil society.

The event served as a platform to promote dialogue, foster partnerships, and spotlight visionary leadership for a digitally inclusive and resilient Nigeria.

