NSDC Unveils Sugarcane Outgrower Programme To Boost Local Production

In a move to boost local sugar production and reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imports, the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) has launched the Sugarcane Outgrower Development Programme (SODP), a flagship initiative aimed at accelerating domestic sugar production and driving the country closer to self-sufficiency.

According to the Executive Secretary/CEO of NSDC, Mr. Kamar Bakrin, the programme is a key component of the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan (NSMP II).

It is designed to scale up local sugarcane production, reduce the nation’s reliance on imports, and stimulate inclusive economic growth, especially within rural communities.

“The SODP is designed to boost local sugarcane cultivation, reduce Nigeria’s dependence on sugar imports, and create opportunities for inclusive economic growth by integrating outgrower farmers into the industry’s supply chain. This programme will complement the output of existing large-scale sugar estates and help close the national supply gap,” Bakrin stated.

He described the programme as a pioneering initiative in Nigeria’s sugar sector. “For the first time, a structured outgrower development programme will formally integrate farmers at all levels into the national sugar value chain. This campaign is about reaching every stakeholder, from large-scale operators to smallholder farmers, and ensuring that everyone has a fair opportunity to contribute to Nigeria’s journey towards self-sufficiency in sugar production.”

Bakrin explained that the SODP will empower participating farmers through guaranteed offtake agreements ensuring market access, access to quality seedcane and inputs, technical support and structured training programmes, as well as adoption of sustainable land and water use practices.

Speaking on the programme framework, the Head of Out-Grower Management at the NSDC, Mrs. Lade Offurum, said the SODP will engage three key categories of participants, agribusinesses and commercial farmers cultivating 50–500 hectares, farming cooperatives organised in clusters of 30–50 hectares, and individual farmers or groups jointly cultivating 30 hectares or more. She added that applications for participation will close on November 21, 2025.

With the launch of the SODP, the NSDC reaffirmed its commitment to the objectives of the NSMP II, accelerating investment in local production, empowering farmers, and advancing Nigeria’s goal of achieving a globally competitive sugar industry.