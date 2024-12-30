NSDC Rescues Minor, Detains 2 Child-Trafficking Suspects In Abia

Share

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) command in Abia State said it has arrested two suspects for child-trafficking and abduction in Aba town in the state.

The command’s spokesperson, ASC Doreen Udugwu, in a statement at the weekend, said the suspects were 24-yearold Uche Royal, and 20-year-old Chidera Donatus.

Udugwu stated that Donatus, a native of Nenwe in Agwu Local Government Area (LGA) of Enugu State, and Royal from Ohaji council area of Imo State, were arrested on Dec. 26, following credible intelligence.

She said that the command also rescued a three-year old girl, Chiamaka Ahamefula, from Ukpaka Ukwu in Umuahia, during the operation.

Udugwu said investigations revealed that Donatus was introduced to Royal by one Danji, who resided in Aba, but now at large.

She said that investigations further revealed that the suspects had been in the illicit business for some time.

The spokesperson said the NSCDC Commandant in the state, Akinsola Aderemi, had reaffirmed the commitment of the command to ‘smoke out’ criminals in the state.

She quoted Aderemi as saying that upon conclusion of the investigation, the case would be transferred to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons to prosecute the suspects. “I am calling on parents to take responsibility for the proper upbringing of their children,” she said.

Share

Please follow and like us: