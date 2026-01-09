NSDC: Nigeria Expanding Sugarcane Cultivation To Reduce Sugar Importation

The National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) and the United States Department of Foreign Agricultural Service have stated that Nigeria is gradually expanding sugarcane cultivation as it seeks to reduce its heavy dependence on imported sugar, even as global output continues to climb.

According to USDA estimates, world sugar production is expected to reach about 189.32 million tonnes in the 2025 2026 season, up from 180.75 million tonnes in 2024 2025, representing an increase of nearly five per cent.

Against this backdrop of rising global supply, Nigeria is pushing to strengthen its domestic base through land expansion and new investment under the second phase of its National Sugar Master Plan.

Data compiled by the NSDC shows that Nigeria’s harvested sugarcane area grew from roughly 75,000 hectares in 2020 to about 100,000 hectares by 2025. Over the same period, raw cane output rose sharply from about 1.53 million tonnes to an estimated 3.33 million tonnes.

The increase reflects renewed interest by both government and private investors, even though pro- cessing capacity remains limited. Officials at the NSDC said the current expansion marked a significant shift in the structure and geography of sugar production, driven largely by the implementation of NSMP Phase 2.

The programme, launched by the Federal Government, targets domestic sugar production of two million tonnes per year by 2033 and is backed by projected investments of about $3.5 billion across farms, mills and related infrastructure. The council explained that the plan goes beyond sugar alone.

It is designed to support ethanol production, electricity generation and job creation, while attracting long term private capital into the industry.

Speaking at the launch of the Sugarcane Outgrower Development Programme, the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive of the NSDC, Mr Kamar Bakrin, said the initiative would play a central role in achieving these objectives. Bakrin noted that the out grower scheme is intended to scale up local cultivation, cut import dependence and promote inclusive growth by linking smallholder farmers directly to large processors.

He added that rural participation was critical to increasing output and strengthening supply chains within the sector. Further details were provided by the Head of Outgrower Management at the council, Mrs Lade Offurum. She said the programme would involve three groups of participants.

These include large scale agribusiness operators cultivating between 50 and more than 500 hectares, organised cooperatives managing clusters of 30 to 50 hectares and groups of individual farmers jointly farming clusters of at least 30 hectares.

Offurum disclosed that about 150,000 hectares nationwide have been identified for outgrower development. The land is expected to support expanded sugar, ethanol, power and animal feed production.