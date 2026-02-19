NSDC, Lee Group In Talks To Set Up Massive Sugar Project In Niger

The National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), the Niger State Government, and the Lee Group are finalising plans to establish another large-scale sugar project in Niger State, according to a press statement issued by the NSDC.

Speaking at a meeting with NSDC and Lee Group teams at the Government House in Minna, Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago expressed enthusiasm and urged the investors to choose any suitable land across the state, assuring that it would be made available for the multi-million-dollar sugar production project.

The Executive Secretary/CEO of the NSDC, Kamar Bakrin, led a delegation of council officials and representatives of Lee Group, owners of GNAL Sugar to the Government House as part of efforts to attract strategic investments into the sector.

Governor Bago welcomed the delegation and reaffirmed the state government’s readiness to partner with credible investors in agriculture, particularly in sugar production.

“Niger State is open to serious investors. We have the land, water, and political will to support projects that will grow our economy and create jobs. The government is ready to provide land for this sugar project in any part of the state the investor considers suitable,” the governor said.

He assured that the state government would work closely with the NSDC and Lee Group to ensure a conducive investment environment, emphasising collaboration and long-term partnership as guiding principles.

According to the NSDC delegation, the visit was aimed at introducing Lee Group as a reputable investor in large-scale sugar production to Niger State, which has been identified as one of Nigeria’s most viable locations for sugarcane development due to its vast arable land and abundant water resources.

Mr. Bakrin reaffirmed the council’s commitment to advancing Nigeria’s quest for self-sufficiency in sugar production through credible partnerships and serious investors.

“The council is deliberate about the kind of investors we bring to our states. Lee Group is a serious conglomerate with a long-standing track record in sugar and industrial development, and this engagement is about building a sustainable, long-term partnership that will benefit the state and Nigeria as a whole,” he said.

He explained that the NSDC’s role goes beyond policy formulation to actively facilitating engagements between investors and sub-national governments, particularly in unlocking land, infrastructure, and institutional support required for successful sugar projects.

Also speaking, the Project Director of Lee Group, Lam Wing Ki Wilkins, highlighted the company’s long history in industrial and agro-industrial development, noting that the group has operated for over six decades with extensive experience in sugarcane cultivation, processing, and integrated value-chain development across different regions.

“Lee Group has been in the industrial sector for more than 60 years, and we understand that sugar production is a long-term investment. Our interest in Niger State is based on its natural advantages, especially land and water resources, and we are prepared to work patiently with the state government and NSDC to develop a sustainable sugar project,” he said.

He expressed appreciation to the NSDC for facilitating the engagement and to the Niger State Government for its openness to partnership, stressing the company’s commitment to sustainability, local value creation, and alignment with Nigeria’s sugar development objectives.

Niger State is the largest state in Nigeria by land area, covering approximately 76,363 km², about 10 per cent of the country’s total land mass.

The NSDC recently concluded a comprehensive national study that identified about 1.2 million hectares of land across the country as suitable for sugar development. Based on its unique characteristics, the council listed Niger among the 11 states with the most suitable land for sugarcane cultivation and major sugar projects.

One of the existing brownfield entities, the Golden Sugar Company, owned by Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, is also located in Sunti, Mokwa Local Government Area of the state.

It will be recalled that in November 2025, the NSDC boss similarly led Lee Group to the Government House in Jalingo, Taraba State, where Governor Agbu Kefas made land and other requirements available for the immediate commencement of a multi-million-dollar sugar project in the state.