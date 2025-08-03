NSDC Boss Urges Farmers, Investors To Back Local Sugar Production

The Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Mr. Kamar Bakrin, has urged members of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) and other potential investors to seize the immense opportunities in Nigeria’s sugar sector.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by AFAN officials to his office, Mr. Bakrin emphasized the need for stakeholders to support the national drive to reduce over-dependence on imported raw sugar and its by-products.

He described local sugar production as not just a strategic economic priority, but a profitable venture with strong market potential, guaranteed demand, and robust government support.

“This is the right time to invest. The Nigerian sugar market is valued at over $2 billion, Africa’s market stands at $7 billion, and the continental supply deficit is projected to hit 13 million tonnes by 2030. The market for sugar by-products alone is worth $10 billion,” Bakrin said.

He pointed out that Nigeria’s sugar consumption figures, current foreign exchange conditions, and global supply chain disruptions make local sugar production more viable and profitable than ever before.

Bakrin disclosed that the Council now has a land bank of 150,000 hectares identified after extensive land viability assessments which is suitable for sugarcane cultivation. The land, he said, is located in secure areas with favorable climates, access to water, and strong community support.

“It has become very valuable to produce sugar in Nigeria. It wasn’t always the case, but it is now. Four critical factors driving this opportunity include an attractive market, operational feasibility, sound economics, and sustainable, future-proof business models,” he said.

To bridge the production deficit, Bakrin said the Council plans to place at least 50,000 hectares of land under sugarcane cultivation through its commercial outgrower initiative. The goal is to recruit qualified commercial farmers managing between 50 and 200 hectares each, especially in areas close to sugar estates in Numan, Bacita, Sunti, and Lafiagi.

To de-risk investment, he said the Council has structured a robust support package under the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan Phase II (NSMP II).

Incentives include access to the Nigeria Sugar Industry Development Fund (NSIDF), import tariff waivers on equipment, a five-year tax holiday, 30% tax credit on infrastructure, land clearing and lease facilitation, provision of seedlings and inputs, mechanization support, expertise from the Nigerian Sugar Institute, and guaranteed offtake agreements with sugar processors.

“We are not just inviting investors; we are providing the tools, capital, and partnerships to ensure they succeed,” he said.

Bakrin also highlighted the potential of sugarcane by-products such as ethanol, animal feed, biogas, bioelectricity, and bioplastics as additional revenue streams that make the investment more sustainable.

He noted that despite having 19 sugar-producing countries, Africa remains a net importer of sugar. He added that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) offers Nigerian producers a unique opportunity to access regional markets with minimal trade barriers.

“With preferential access and policy support, Nigeria can become Africa’s cost-leader in sugar production,” he said.

The NSDC boss reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to supporting credible and experienced commercial farmers, especially those with access to capital and modern farming know-how.

“This is not just an investment opportunity; it’s a national development imperative. We call on AFAN and other private sector players to join us in reshaping Nigeria’s sugar economy and achieving self-sufficiency,” he stated.

In his remarks, AFAN President, Dr. Faruk Rabiu Mudi, welcomed the call and pledged to mobilize members to show stronger interest in the sugar industry, particularly in the commercial outgrower scheme.

He acknowledged that the country’s local production remains far below consumption needs and noted that bridging the gap is a collective responsibility, not one for the NSDC alone.