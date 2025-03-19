NSCIA Urges Nigerians To Ignore Mischievous Allegation Against Sultan

Share

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has urged Nigerians to ignore mischievous information being circulated against the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

NSCIA in a statement by its Deputy National Legal Adviser, Imam Haroun Muhammad Eze, said allegations of Islamisation of Nigeria is false. It said:

“The attention of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has been drawn to a piece of mischievous information being circulated in the social media that falsely ascribed to the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, a mischievous statement towards the now popular propaganda of Islamising Nigeria.

“This spurious information is not only baseless and unfounded but also malicious. The Sultan, who was purported to have made the statement, has been out of the country for the last two weeks.

“The Muslim community that the Sultan, by the grace of Almighty God, leads comprises of Muslims of all ethnic groups in Nigeria. “It is therefore unimaginable that such an eminent leader could have uttered such abominable statement.”

