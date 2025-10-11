NSCIA Urges Fairness In Response To Genocide Claims

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has urged restraint, fairness, and objectivity in reacting to recent allegations circulating on international platforms and social media suggesting that a genocide is being perpetrated against Christians in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by the Deputy National Legal Adviser, Imam Haroun Muhammad Eze, the council said it appreciated the prompt refutations issued by various government agencies and patriotic groups.

These, it noted, were motivated by a sense of duty to counter false and divisive narratives constantly being promoted by foreign interests seeking to destabilize the country.

The NSCIA cautioned Nigerians with what it described as “hidden motives” who help spread these misleading reports, warning that such actions only serve the agendas of foreign vested interests working against the peace and unity of the nation.

Citing credible findings from the U.S. State Department’s 2023 Report on International Religious Freedom, the council recalled that the report clearly stated that “terrorists, bandits and armed criminal groups target mosques and churches indiscriminately in Nigeria.”

It added that the report confirmed that, in the first half of 2025 alone, terrorists and bandits had killed hundreds of people across northern Nigeria, where Muslims are predominant leaving thousands displaced and in dire need of humanitarian aid.

The statement also referenced the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) 2025 Annual Report, which similarly acknowledged that attacks were being carried out against both Muslims and Christians in the country.

According to the NSCIA, these findings show the need for balanced and factual reporting on Nigeria’s security challenges, rather than the promotion of one-sided or inflammatory claims that could deepen division among citizens.

“The Council insists that fairness and balance must be applied in all national affairs to avoid wrongful victimization of any group or community,” the statement read.

Reaffirming its commitment to Nigeria’s unity, the NSCIA stressed that it remains dedicated to promoting peace, religious harmony, and national cohesion despite provocations.

“We strongly believe in one and indivisible Nigeria, and we shall continue to work to preserve this ideal even in the face of the greatest provocation,” Imam Eze stated.

The Council also called on the media, civil society, and international observers to exercise due diligence and responsibility when addressing sensitive national issues, especially those relating to religion and security, to prevent the spread of misinformation capable of inciting conflict.