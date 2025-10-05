NSCIA Seeks Release of Revenue to Abia Muslim Community

The Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has appealed to Alhaji Muhammad Mustapha, the Lamido of Adamawa, to influence the release of revenue allocation for the Muslim community in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia.

NSCIA’s Vice President General, Eastern Emirate, Dr Eze Eme II, made the plea during a courtesy visit to the Lamido in Yola recently.

He said the revenue was being collected from the Cattle Market in the Lokpanta Muslim community in the area.

According to him, out of 100 per cent, the state government was getting 60 per cent, while 40 per cent goes to the Muslim community.

He added that the 40 per cent was then shared into three; the Hausa community gets 10 per cent, the Igbo Muslim community 10 per cent and 10 per cent for the Muslim community.

Eme added that the percentage for the Muslim community is not accessible to enable them to finance all Islamic activities in the community.

“Sir, a passionate appeal to his Royal Highness on the plight of the Muslim community in the Eastern Zone Emirate Council in Abia.

“With due respect, honour and dignity on behalf of the good people of my emirate of the Eastern State Muslim community, I passionately wish to appeal to you.

“As a father, a mentor and national religious leader under the Modibbo Adama dynasty representing the whole of West Africa as supreme leader, Chairman Tabbital Pulaaku is recognised throughout Africa and the world at large,” he said.

Eme condoled Lamido and the entire people of the state over the demise of Dr Ahmed Mustapha, the former Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Sardauna of Adamawa.

In his remarks, the Lamido of Adamawa appreciated the visit and commended Ede for his concern for his subjects as well as his contribution to Islamic propagation in the country.