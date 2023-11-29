NSCIA seeks financial assistance to support Palestinians

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has reiterated solidarity with the Palestinians, who are helpless victims of the persistent Israeli oppression, persecution and massacre. The Council prays for divine intervention in aid of the oppressed Palestinians and is seeking financial assistance to support the people of Palestine.

The Council in a statement by its Secretary-General, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, released bank account numbers where well-meaning Nigerians can drop their financial support for Palestinians.

It said: “The Council was recently informed about the noble personal efforts of some groups/individuals in Nigeria to collect donations for the people of Palestine. While the Council welcomes the development and appreciates the efforts and the individuals championing them, it has decided that it is better to channel all assistance towards a reliable destination.

“This is to checkmate those who might take undue advantage of the situation to enrich themselves or mismanage the funds. It is also to ensure that donors receive their rewards in full through achieving the purpose of their donations.

“Based on the foregoing, for effectiveness and accountability, we urge donors to send their monetary donations to the designated accounts of the Embassy, Domiciliary Account (USD); Name: Embassy of the State of Palestine, Account Number: 2006113227, Bank: First Bank. Naira Account: Name: Embassy of the State of Palestine, Account Number: 2019442840, Bank: First Bank.

“Furthermore, assistance in kind (including ideas and suggestions) should be channelled through the Embassy of the State of Palestine, Plot 346, Diplomatic Drive, Behind UN House, Central Business District, Abuja.