NSCIA Rejects Bauchi Gov’s Plan To Site Sayawa Chiefdom Hqtrs In Tafawa-Balewa

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) yesterday rejected the plans by Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State to site the headquarters of Sayawa Chiefdom in TafawaBalewa.

The NSCIA in a statement by its Secretary General, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, said siting the headquarters in Tafawa-Balewa is not in the interest of peace, nor is it in consonance with principle of justice and moral rectitude. Oloyede said:

“The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) under the leadership of His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto has been following matters and issues concerning Tafawa-Balewa since 1991 when the first ethno-religious disturbance occurred.

“Since then, there had been intermittent clashes and conflicts in the town and its environs. “Previous and incumbent governors in the State have made efforts at restoring peace and ensuring harmonious co-existence.

“These efforts have been responsible for the relative peace that has been enjoyed in the area, though it is in a way, peace of the grave yard since Muslims have been completely displaced from the town for about 14 years now.

“The Council can state on authority that one matter that has remained intractable in the TafawaBalewa crises is the issue of the Sayawa Chiefdom.

“Again, the bone of contention has been the issue of the siting of the headquarters of the Chiefdom. “It is pertinent to state HERE that the Bauchi Emirate Council and the Muslim Community of Tafawa-Balewa have both conceded to the creation of the Chiefdom in the interest of peace.

“Both have also unequivocally rejected the siting of its headquarters in Tafawa-Balewa. All Committees appointed by successive regimes in the State consistently recommended the siting of the Chiefdom in Bogoro.”

