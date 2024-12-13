NSCIA Appoints 5 Additional Imams For National Mosque, Abuja

Share

The Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has officially unveiled the five additional Imams appointed for the National Mosque, the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, Secretary General, and Prof. Salisu Shehu, Deputy Secretary General, NSCIA both on Tuesday, December 10, at the NSCIA Boardroom, National Mosque, Complex, presented the recently appointed Imams before the public.

Prof. Oloyede said let me start by thanking the Almighty Allah, the Creator and Sustainer of the world, for making it possible for us to converge here today.

According to him, “it is incontrovertible that this auspicious occasion is a milestone not only in the annals of the Abuja National Mosque but also in the life of the entire Muslim Ummah of Nigeria. “We are on behalf of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) holds the Mosque in trust.

You will recall that during a similar press conference held on Thursday, November 16, 2017, where the changes in the administrative and management of the Abuja National Mosque with the appointment of Prof. Shehu Ahmad Sa’id Galadanci as the Murshid was announced.

“I informed you of the intention of the Council to appoint more Imams, particularly from the South-South/ South-East geo-political zone. Today’s press conference, therefore, is a further fulfilment of that promise.

The NSCIA, since the establishment of the National Mosque in 1984, has been appointing, in succession, qualified Muslims who are worthy in character and scholarship to oversee the spiritual activities of the faithful.

“The establishment of the Abuja National Mosque Management Board (ANMMB) in a further step to create a structure for the management of the National Mosque on behalf of the NSCIA.

As part of the measures to strengthen the Religious Affairs Unit of the National Mosque and to further harness its vast potential as a center for worship, training, learning and scholarship, the Council has completed the process of appointing five additional resident and visiting Imams for the Mosque.”

He added that the five volunteers have been considered by the General Purpose Committee (GPC) of the NSCIA and subsequently recommended for the endorsement of the Expanded General Purpose Committee (EGPC).

The EGPC, at its meeting held on Sunday, 1st December 2024 endorsed, on behalf of the General Assembly, their appointments, subject to the endorsement of the National Fatwa Committee which has also cleared the five Imams as qualified to be Imams of the National Mosque.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"