NSCEA Congratulates President Trump

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Ecclesiastical Affairs (NSCEA) on Tuesday extended its warmest congratulations to President Donald Trump on his Inauguration as the 47th President of the United States of America (USA).

The Secretary of the Elder’s Council, NSCEA, Bishop Professor Funmilayo Adesanya-Davies, in a statement, said Trump has displayed outstanding leadership and commitment to promoting peace, prosperity, and unity globally.

Adesanya-Davies said: “We recognize President Trump’s tireless efforts to protect religious freedom, a fundamental liberty that is essential to humanity. His dedication to promoting justice, equality, and human dignity is truly commendable.

“NSCEA as a Council is committed to evangelism and defending of Christian faith in Nigeria while promoting interfaith dialogue, understanding, and cooperation as necessary. We believe President Trump’s leadership has been instrumental in fostering a culture of respect, tolerance, and inclusivity.

“Here is a poem in your honour, it’s dedicated to your inauguration again in 2025 President Donald Trump: PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP WITH PEACE TO OUR WORLD.

A leader emerges, with vision grand President Donald Trump, a peaceful land he strives for harmony, for nations to unite

A beacon of hope, in the dark of night.

With the Abraham Accords, a new path is laid for Israel and Arab states, peace The Middle East transforms, as tensions ease a brighter future unfolds, with each new peace.

The President’s plan, for Palestine and Israel, too aims to bring prosperity, and an end to strife anew A two-state solution, with borders clear and bright a chance for both peoples, to live in peace and delight.

Through diplomacy and strength, he paves the way for a world where differences, are celebrated each day where nations work together, for the greater good and peace on earth, is the gift that’s withstood.

So here’s to President Trump, a champion of peace may his vision inspire, and the world’s hearts release the hope for a brighter tomorrow, where love will reign and peace on earth, will forever sustain. Welcome back President Donald Trump on your second coming!”

