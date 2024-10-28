NSCEA Condemns Kidnap Of Anambra Anglican Priest

Share

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Ecclesiastical Affairs (NSCEA) on Monday condemned the kidnapping of an Anglican priest in Anambra State on October 27, 2024.

The Archdeacon of Oyi Anglican Church and Vicar of St. James’ Parish, Awkuzu, in Oyi local government area of Anambra State, Venerable David Arinze Ajaefobi wad kidnapped by unidentified individuals.

Secretary-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Ecclesiastical Affairs (NSCEA), Bishop Professor Funmilayo Adesanya-Davies in a statement on Monday also said the kidnapping was a heinous act, a blatant disregard for human life and a stark reminder of the growing insecurity against the Christian community and in Nigeria.

She said: “We are still awaiting the full report, but these kidnappings – oh, my God! not again, for heaven sake.

“NSCEA unequivocally denounces this senseless act of violence and demands the immediate and unconditional release of Reverend Ven. David Arinze Ajaefobi.

“We call on the relevant authorities to: Intensify efforts to rescue the kidnapped priest; Investigate and bring perpetrators to justice as well as provide adequate security measures to protect clergy and citizens.

“The NSCEA stands in solidarity with the Anglican Church and the family of Ven. David Arinze Ajaefobi. We offer our deepest condolences and assure them of our prayers and support during this difficult time.”

She urge the Federal and State Governments to address the growing insecurity.

She also advised the Christian community to remain vigilant and united, adding that Nigerians should report any information regarding the kidnapping.

“We request that all churches and individuals join us in prayer for Reverend Ven. David Arinze Ajaefobi’s safe release; Comfort for his family, and Peace and security in our nation.

“We shall continue to stand against evil and advocate for a safer Nigeria.” Bishop Adesanya-Davies added.

