NSCDC’s Role In Safeguarding Critical National Assets

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has made appreciable gains in the last two years of the Renewed Hope Agenda, EMMANUEL ONANI writes

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) was established by an act of the National Assembly (2003) with the mandate to provide internal security through the protection of critical national assets, among which are oil pipelines, and power stations. It is further empowered to respond to disasters, assist civil authorities, arrest and investigate some crimes, with an additional responsibility to license and monitor private guard companies, by virtue of the 2007 amendment

Pre-renewed Hope Agenda (May 2023)

Before the assumption of office of this administration, the NSCDC suffered intimidation in the hands of the Police, as the latter continued to overshadow it, even in matters that had constitutional imprimatur in favour of the former.

It was an era of “timidity”, literally speaking. There is no gainsaying that before the Renewed Hope Agenda, illegal mining, abduction of foreign nationals at mining sites in parts of the country, and general economic loss, assumed an alarming dimension. It was, indeed, a sore point in the annals of the nation’s history. Propelled by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo’s avowed commitment to paramilitary assertiveness and affirmative disposition, the corps declared war on illegal mining in March 2024.

No fewer than 327 suspects have since been arrested in connection with illegal mining activities. Again, 143 of the arrested suspects have been prosecuted, in demonstration of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration’s commitment to punishing offenders, as deterrence against crime.

The renewed vigour that has since been brought to bear on the anti-economic sabotage fight, has also found vivid expression in the deactivation (destruction) of a total of 1069 illegal refining sites. During the period under review also, the corps gave respite to miners, by bringing forth the Mining Marshal, with the sole objective of protecting mining sites across Nigeria.

While blocking loopholes, the initiative has triggered an increase in the revenue profile – gross domestic product (GDP) – of the government. It is safe to argue that, in the last two years, the civil defence – as it is commonly known – has discharged its burden substantially in a manner that has added to the strength and capacity of the nation’s internal security architecture.

Operational deployments

The Civil Defence, whose personnel are trained by the Military, has increased its operational deployments, with the establishment of Special Intelligence Squad (SIS), and the Special Female Squad respectively.

An elite unit of the Corps, the female squad is saddles with the responsibility of providing security cover for schools, tackling, tackling kidnapping, rape as well as human trafficking. The operatives’ combat training, weapon handling and counterinsurgency, equips them for the task.

Since his assumption of office in 2023, Dr Tunji-Ojo, has supported the Corps through improved budgetary provision, inter-agency cooperation and synergy, as well as enhanced training. The development resulted in improved operational efficiency and public engagement. This manifested in the nomination as “Most Efficient and Productive Paramilitary Agency of the Year” at the 2025 Annual People’s Security Monitor Summit.

Stakeholders and analysts had argued that the award reflected a rising national acknowledgement of the paramilitary agency’s impact in the scheme of things. Investigation revealed that between 2023 and 2025, the Corps bolstered its fight against pipeline vandalism, illegal mining, and other organised criminal activities, with the attendant arrests of hundreds of economic saboteurs and other criminal elements.

Improved personnel welfare

In recognition of the centrality of welfare in loyalty and morale, the NSCDC approved the release of over N600 million in insurance benefits to 146 personnel and families of officers who lost their lives between 2023 and 2024. This was done in addition to regular promotions, which is an enabler of paramilitary career progression.

Specifically, one of the fundamental reform achievements often stressed by the minister is the clearing of all promotion backlogs within the paramilitary services under his supervision, including the NSCDC. In the main, over 52,000 officers were promoted within 18 months. The unprecedented move is intended to boost morale, enhance productivity, engender professionalism, and command loyalty.

Joint counterinsurgency operations

Indications point to the fact that the civil defence has earned greater trust within the Military, leading to its involvement in some joint counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations in the country. As a matter of fact, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) and the paramilitary organisation hare consistently reinforced joint operations, underscoring the need for collaboration/ cooperation, intelligence sharing, and coordinated strategy to tackle the nation’s security challenges in the mould of insurgency, banditry, oil theft and the like.

New Presidential Directive

The reform initiatives propelled by the Renewed Hope Agenda have received the endorsement and seal of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu, with the recent directive for NSCDC to take charge of deployment of officers for the protection of Very Important Persons (VIPs).

While acknowledging the modest achievements recorded by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, it is pertinent to posit that the dynamic nature of crime in contemporary time requires forward-looking national security strategies, predicated on enhanced training/retraining, proactive approach, intelligence sharing, and building of disruptive capacities against enemies of the state.

As a consequence, the Corps must, as a matter of urgent national security importance, develop capacity for Intelligence-led, and technology-driven operations, to meet the demands of modern crime fighting. More importantly, the agency is invited to invest heavily in digital forensics and other contemporary surveillance enablers. It is also right and proper to consider establishing datadriven intelligence centres, growing while placing heavy reliance on interagency collaboration.

Other recommendations for a more result-oriented NSCDC include, but not limited to strengthening community-based security structures, human intelligence (HUMINT), up scaling of civilian security awareness and reporting mechanisms, expanding institutional capacity and specialisation.

Above all, with unrelenting reliance on technology, intelligence-led operations, personnel development, and community collaboration, the Corps may well be a candidate for success, within the internal security equation.