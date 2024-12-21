NSCDC Warns Nigerians To Be Vigilant, Security Conscious

Share

Jigawa State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has warned the public to be vigilant and security-conscious during and after the festive celebrations.

This was contained in a press statement signed on Friday, December 20 by the Command Public Relations Officer, ASC Badruddeen Tijjani Mahmud, on behalf of the Commandant.

The statement highlighted that the command has taken proactive measures aimed at providing comprehensive security before, during, and after the festive period.

According to the statement: “In an effort to ensure a peaceful and incident-free Yuletide season within the state, Commandant MUHAMMED DANJUMA (CC) has directed a significant deployment of personnel across all 27 Local Government Areas.

“The deployment encompasses a diverse range of units, including specialized formations such as Operations, Anti-Vandal, Agro Rangers, Armed Squad, Counter-Terrorism, CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive), Intelligence and Investigation, Disaster Management, and Medical Units.”

The command emphasised that special attention was given to securing critical infrastructure, including places of worship, public utilities, recreational centres, government installations, motor parks, markets, shopping malls, and other identified vulnerable areas.

Entry and exit routes to the state, including border checkpoints, are strategically manned for stop-and-search operations.

Commandant Muhammed Danjuma, CC, urged personnel to strictly adhere to the Corps’ Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) while carrying out their duties.

He also advised the public to remain vigilant, cooperate with security personnel, and promptly report any suspicious activity to the nearest security agency.

Parents are urged to closely monitor their children’s whereabouts and discourage the use of fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices that may cause panic or accidental fires.

The commandant issued a stern warning to individuals involved in vandalism, emphasizing that any such activity targeting government installations, buildings, or public utilities would be met with the full force of the law.

