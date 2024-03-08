NSCDC Warns 532 New Recruits Against Accidental Discharge Of Duties

The Commander of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Odumosu has advised the 532 recruit men against any accidental discharge of duty and lobbying for post.

Odumosu issued the warning on Thursday during the passing out parade of the 532 corps who were recruited in 2023 and trained in Abuja for six months.

“Today is another epoch-making occasion in the history of the NSCDC FCT Command, the passing-out parade of 532 officers, 2023 recruits after six months of rigorous training.

“You have been trained in weapons handling. This is one aspect of your job that you have to tread with utmost caution.

“In the NSCDC, there is nothing like accidental discharge. Once you find yourself holding a weapon, rules of engagement must continually sound in your head. Your rifle is as safe as you want it to be.

“Note also that, you are also expected to maintain a high level of discipline, professionalism, and competence in the discharge of your duties. Your uniform and weapon must not be used to intimidate or harass any citizens,” the commandant warned.

The commandant further said that they will be assigned to departments, units, area commands, divisions, and outposts.

He also warned, “It is an offence to lobby for deployment. Wherever you find yourself, give it your best.

“Be warned that this is a regimented organisation with zero tolerance for any acts of indiscipline. Here there is no unionism, no activism, and no aluta continua. Respect for and regard for seniority is mandatory irrespective of age and size.

“Let me quickly let you know that your being confirmed as staff of NSCDC does not imply that you have arrived. You must shun bribery and other forms of corrupt practices.”