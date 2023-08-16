NSCDC Vows To End Criminal Activity In Niger

Ahmed Audi, the Commandant General (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has vowed to purge the Niger State of criminal elements who have recently terrorised the state.

Audi made this pledge on Wednesday during his working visit to Niger State Governor, Umar Bago at the Government House.

According to him a statement signed by his Corps Spokesperson, Babawale Afolabi, the Corps will improve its working synergy with sister agencies in the state to meet security concerns.

Audi said, “We came around to see for ourselves, a kind of on-the-spot assessment, of the security situation in Niger State and to familiarise ourselves with you.

“We hope to work on our synergy with other security agencies in the state and create a better security atmosphere for the people of Niger State.”

He, however, pleaded with the governor to build new NSCDC offices in each of the State’s 26 local governments.

In response, Governor Bago expressed his gratitude for the NSCDC Boss’s timely visit in his speech.

However, he bemoaned the state’s criminal activities, including those of bandits, cattle rustlers, and illegal miners, noting that farmers were particularly hard impacted because many of them abandoned their farms out of fear of assault.

Bago said “Niger State is being referred to as the food basket of the country largely due to our largest land mass in the country which is also suitable for agriculture.

“But the growing security concern means that our people are constantly at the mercy of bandits and other criminal elements.”