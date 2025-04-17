NSCDC Uncovers Five Illegal Crude Oil Dumps In FCT

Share

On Thursday, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) disclosed that its operatives uncovered five illegal crude oil dumps on the Jahi/Katampe axis of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a statement issued by the NSCDC Spokesperson, Afolabi Babawale, in Abuja, said that the corps arrested seven suspects linked to the illegal crude oil production and distribution.

According to the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad, the NSCDC recovered trucks loaded with stolen Automotive Gas Oil from the suspects.

He added that the corps said one white truck with three compartments fully loaded with 45,000 litres of AGO with an unverifiable waybill seen at the illegal dump, four Mercedes-Benz short peddler trucks, and several other vehicles were impounded.

Pumping machines, different-sized hoses, Mikano generator, approximately 23 surface metallic constructed tanks with some containing large quantities of suspected AGO, a container shelter amongst other exhibits, were also impounded.

The NSCDC said that the arrests made by the CG’s SIS showcased the dedication of the corps to relentlessly crack down on crude oil thieves across the federation.

He said that the suspects would be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to other criminals.

