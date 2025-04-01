NSCDC Seizes Truck With 70,000 Litres Of Stolen Crude

Share

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has impounded a truck loaded with 70,000 litres of stolen crude oil in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Spokesman Afolabi Babawale said yesterday the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CGS SIS) had acted on orders to prevent incidents of pipeline vandalism, crude oil theft, and illegal dealings in petroleum products in Niger Delta.

According to him, the CGS SIS responded swiftly to an intelligence tip-off and impounded a long caravan truck with an in-built tank fully loaded with stolen crude oil.

The truck was spotted while in transit around Eleme flyover in Elelewon, Port Harcourt, and was subsequently impounded by the CGS SIS,” he said.

Babawale quoted the Squad Commander AS Dandaura as saying his team was quickly deployed to the crime scene. He said: “Upon arrival, they seized a red-head, navyblue container truck.

“The truck was fully loaded with siphoned crude oil illegally drawn from vandalised wellheads and destroyed pipelines.” “However, the truck’s occupants fled as the operatives approached the scene of the crime.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

