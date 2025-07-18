NSCDC Seeks Constitutional Recognition, Rejects Merger

The Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has called on the National Assembly to grant full constitutional recognition to the corps in line with its original mandate of securing lives and property, especially the nation’s critical assets and infrastructure.

Speaking while presenting a position paper to the House of Representatives Constitution Review Committee in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Friday, Audi requested for a section of the Constitution that will clearly spell out the corps’ role of protecting the Critical National Assets and Infrastructure; regulating private security practice; providing Public Security Education; engaging in conflict resolution for willing parties; securing agro-allied activities/investments; performing any other functions that may be assigned to it by the President and Acts of the National Assembly.

Audi stated that such a constitutional backing would lay to rest repeated clamouring and agitation for a merger of the corps with another agency, while improving on its efficiency.

The Commandant-General who was represented by Commandant Hammed Abodunrin traced the origin of the corps to the Nigerian Civil War era when it emerged as a voluntary quasi-military organisation to assist the civil populace by providing security education, rescuing the vulnerable, digging trenches and safeguarding critical national assets while the battle lasted.

Talking about the legal backing of the security agency, the Commandant-General noted that the National Assembly passed an Act in 2003 to change it to a full-fledged federal security outfit, adding that more responsibilities were also assigned by various national policies, including the National Security Strategy (NSS) of 2019 and the National Protection Policy and Strategy for Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (NPPS-CNAI) of 2024 recently signed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The NSCDC praised the National Assembly for granting it the power to bear arms in 2007 and the Nigerian Army for providing the first 5,000 units of arms and ammunition to the corps and training its personnel at no cost.

His words, “It is noteworthy that an organization that started with only 12,512 employees today is growing to about 70,000 officers and men. It is a thing of joy that, with your singular worthy action, the NSCDC today is a registered member of the International Civil Defence Organisation (ICDO) headquartered in Geneva.”

The NSCDC boss, however, lamented that Section 214 of the 1999 Constitution, which states that there shall be only one police force in the country, has been misinterpreted over the years, leading to an unhealthy relationship between the corps and the police force.

He added that the appointment of a retired police officer as Acting Commandant of the corps at inception to mentor the personnel also contributed to a misunderstanding of the role of the NSCDC.

According to him, “This led to unintended consequences of vigorous and repeated attempts of integration instead of collaboration, as the expected mentees are subsequently being treated as competitors. It is no longer news that NSCDC personnel are repeatedly harassed, brutalized, arrested, detained, ned and even killed for doing what is always referred to as constitutionally guaranteed exclusive police jobs.

“Sometimes, NSCDC personnel and their commanders were ordered to produce the Act that empowers them to carry out security and safety assignments. Even as brothers and sisters that share the same goal of protecting lives and property, things always change when it comes to the issue of the constitution.”

Audi told the House of Representatives Committee that over the years the NSCDC had made giant strides like securing the conviction of thousands of criminals, including vandals; recommending licences for Private Guard Companies (PGCs) after due monitoring, training and inspections; resolving over 120,000 conflicts that could have led to further awaiting trial induced-congestions; destroying hundreds of illegal refineries and mining sites as well as prosecuting the operators; and performing rescue operations during national emergencies; participate in various joint operations particularly with the military.