NSCDC Seeks Assistance From Benin Monarch To Address Logistics Challenges

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has appealed to the Benin monarch, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, to assist the agency in addressing operational and logistics challenges, as well as provide other incentives for staffers.

The Commandant of NSCDC, Edo State Command, Akintayo Ayinla, made the request during a visit to the Oba’s Palace in Benin City, where he also sought prayers to enable the Corps achieve its mandate.

He emphasized the roles of the NSCDC, including protecting critical national assets and infrastructure, ensuring public safety, and supporting other security agencies in maintaining law and order across Nigeria.

He said, “Your Majesty, one of our greatest challenges at the moment is logistics. Most of our operational vehicles are in deplorable condition, hindering our ability to respond to distress calls in the State. It is in this regard we seek your support.”

Responding, Oba Ewuare II commended NSCDC personnel for their dedication and highlighted certain areas of concern in Edo State.

He acknowledged the request, praying to Almighty God and his ancestors to protect NSCDC personnel from harm, while expressing delight over ongoing reforms in the Corps by the federal government.

“You and your team are doing wonderfully well. We believe the federal government is building the Corps tremendously,” Oba Ewuare II said.