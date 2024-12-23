NSCDC Resuces 8-Year-Old, Seeks Assistance To Locate Family

Share

The operatives of the Anambra State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) on Monday said they have rescued an eight-year-old boy, identified as Divine Chisimdi Onyejiaka, who fled his home to avoid being disciplined by his mother.

The Head of Media and Tactical Ops, NSCDC, Anambra Command, Okadigbo Edwin confirmed the development in a press statement made available to newsmen.

According to the statement, Onyejiaka was brought to the command on Friday, December 20, by a kind-hearted individual after Onyejiaka allegedly ran away from home after being disciplined by his mother, Mrs Nnenna Onyejiaka.

Furthermore, the NSCDC Command is seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the family of Master Divine Chisimdi Onyejiaka and appealing to anyone with information regarding his biological parents or relatives to come forward and help reunite this child with his loved ones.

READ ALSO

The statement read, “On December 20, 2024, at approximately 0720 hours, a kind-hearted individual brought an eight-year-old boy, Master Divine Chisimdi Onyejiaka, a pupil of St Raphael Nursery/Primary School, Okpoko in Ogbaru LGA, to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Anambra State Command Headquarters in Awka.

“The child is about three feet tall, fair in complexion, with no tribal mark. Onyejiaka, a resident of Okpoko, was found wandering in Awka without any specified destination.

“However, the circumstances surrounding his journey from Okpoko to Awka remain unclear, as he was unable to provide a coherent explanation.

“Meanwhile, all efforts so far made to locate the parents or relatives of the child for identification and claim, have proved abortive.”

“Edwin said the boy is presently in the protective care of the NSCDC, Anambra State Command Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, pending identification of his parents or guardian.

“In view of the foregoing, the Command is seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the family of Master Divine Chisimdi Onyejiaka. We appeal to anyone with information regarding his biological parents or relatives to come forward and help reunite this child with his loved ones.

“Anyone with useful information should contact the Head, Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, NSCDC Anambra State Command, or Head Media and Tactical Ops, NSCDC Anambra State Command, through GSM no. 08035771835, please,” the statement added.

Share

Please follow and like us: