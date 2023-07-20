NSCDC Rescues Under-Aged Girls From Prostitution In A’Ibom

The operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Akwa Ibom State Command have raided a hotel in the Ini Local Government Area of the state and rescued two underage girls.

The raid which was conducted on Thursday followed intelligence volunteered by one Glory, a 17-year-old who was assisted to escape after being lured into sleeping with men at the hotel against her wish.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSC Ekerete Friday, in a statement made available to our correspondent said that the victims aged 18 and 20 confirmed sleeping with men from time to time and handover all the proceeds to one Mrs Imaobong, wife of the operator of the hotel.

According to the statement, Glory was lured to work at the hotel as a sales attendant in the Bar/Restaurant section and was dutifully carrying out her roles until she was mandated by Madam Imaobong, to sleep with a man against her wish, adding that she escaped and contacted officials of the NSCDC in the state who acted swiftly.

“The young girl, Glory (surname withheld) ‘F’, 17years was taken from her parents to work at the hotel, as a salesperson in the Bar/Restaurant section by a woman identified as Mrs Imaobong.

“She said she was carrying out tasks assigned to her until a customer pointed to her that he wanted her. The woman then gave her a condom and asked her to sleep with the customer which she refused.

“She was able to escape through assistance, after which she reached out to NSCDC, who raided the premise.

“The operator of the hotel identified as Mr Ikpe and Imaobong were at large when operatives of NSCDC arrived at the hotel. Efforts to apprehend them are still on. Two ladies were picked up from the hotel; one is 18 years old and the other is 20 years old.

“In the statement voluntarily provided, the ladies affirmed that they please men from time to time and hand over all monies generated from the act to Madam Imaobong.

” The suspect uses deceit of job offer to minors and young girls, only to use them for prostitution.

The suspect change their names once they get to the hotel. She gives them another name which they bear for prostitution purposes.

One of the victims is a minor, while the other girl recently clocked 18 years”

Meanwhile, the State Commandant of NSCDC, Eluyemi Eluwade has warned parents and guardians to be wary of the new tactics deployed by these unscrupulous elements to lure young girls into unwholesome practice.

“They will come to you and ask for your child to come work as house help or sales girls. I don’t advise anyone to release a child, especially a girl child that is less than 18 or has not finished secondary school.

” Akwa Ibom State has a free and compulsory education policy up to the secondary school level. Don’t be deceived. Let your children go to school. The two girls are not through with their secondary education. Parents, please take your responsibilities as parents more seriously, don’t be enticed by short-term pecuniary gains” He advised.

” The victims and other suspects picked up at the hotel will be handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons for more investigation and rehabilitation of the victims,” the statement said.