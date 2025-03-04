NSCDC Reiterates Commitment To Protection Of Critical Infrastructure

Share

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Akwa Ibom State Command, has renewed its commitment to protect critical infrastructure and ensure disaster reduction in the state.

The State Commandant, Mr Bashar Hussaini, said this yesterday during the commemoration of the 2025 International Civil Defence Day in Uyo. This year’s theme is: Civil Defence, Guarantee of Security for the Population.”

Hussaini said the World Civil Defence Day is celebrated on March 1 every year to raise consciousness on civil protection, emergency management and how civil population could best cope and protect itself in times of emergency.

“The day is in recognition of the role the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps plays in protecting critical national asset and infrastructure,” he said.

Hussaini said on assumption of duty he carried out crime mapping of the 31 Local Government Areas of the state to identify and nip crimes in the bud.

He said the command would continue to work with sister security agencies, stakeholders and traditional rulers in ensuring protection of civil population. “As we look to the future, we are reminded of increasing complexity and frequency of disasters.

“Climate change, urbanisation and technological advancements are just a few of the factors that are redefining the landscape of disaster risk and critical infrastructure.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

