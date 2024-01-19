NSCDC Foils Kidnap Of Students In Kwara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) Kwara State Command has successfully prevented an alleged attempt to abduct some school children returning to their various homes in Ilorin, the State’s capital.

Yusuf Ajala, 37, was arrested in connection with the incident at approximately 1 p.m. at Isale Asa, Opomalu, Ilorin city.

Umar Mohammed, the state Commandant of the NSCDC, told journalists in Ilorin that “the suspect’s claim that he saw the victims on their way back from school and asked them to help him get dry fish was proven wrong by a discreet investigation.”

“The investigation revealed that the suspect forcibly changed the direction of the children from their normal route home in an attempt to kidnap them.”

Umar emphasized the command’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of citizens’ lives and property by cracking down on criminal activities throughout the state.