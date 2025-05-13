NSCDC, Police Unite To Stamp Out Insecurity In Kwara

Share

As part of efforts to curb rising insecurity in Kwara State, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigeria Police Force have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening collaboration and presenting a united front against criminal elements threatening the peace of the state.

This assurance was given on Tuesday when the Kwara State Commandant of the NSCDC, Dr. Umar J.G. Mohammed, hosted the new Commissioner of Police, CP Adeyemi Ojo, during a courtesy visit to the NSCDC Command Headquarters in Ilorin.

Welcoming the Police Commissioner, Commandant Umar described the visit as both timely and strategic, coming at a critical moment when security agencies must close ranks in the face of increasingly sophisticated security threats.

He raised concern over the recent surge in kidnapping and related crimes, stressing that isolated approaches to security are no longer effective.

“No single agency can address the current security realities alone. We must build a united front, share intelligence, and execute joint strategies to restore safety and stability across the state,” he stated.

In his response, CP Ojo commended the NSCDC for its proactive posture and reaffirmed the police command’s readiness to work in synergy with the Corps.

He stressed the importance of collaboration among security agencies and underscored the need to eliminate inter-agency rivalry, particularly among junior personnel.

