NSCDC Partners Security Agencies To Tackle Insecurity In Sokoto

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has vowed to team up with other security agencies, stakeholders, and locals in Sokoto State to tackle security challenges.

This commitment was made by State Commandant Usman Ishaq Alfadarai during a Civil Defence Day event at the command headquarters in Sokoto.

According to Alfadarai, the NSCDC is collaborating closely with relevant security agencies to ensure effective security across the state.

Their focus areas include protecting schools and critical national and state institutions and guaranteeing public safety and security.

The NSCDC is dedicated to safeguarding schools against violent attacks and threats.

They also aim to protect agricultural infrastructure, agro-allied investments, and other business concerns to ensure food security.

Despite facing challenges, Alfadarai assured that the corps is working tirelessly to reverse the trend in Sokoto State.

He highlighted the successful rescue of at least 50 captives. To combat illegal mining activities, the Sokoto NSCDC boss introduced mining marshals.

These marshals will work closely with the state government to provide protection and act as NSCDC security liaisons on mining.

The NSCDC’s efforts are aligned with its mandate to assist the military and other paramilitary agencies in managing internal security threats.

