NSCDC Partners Nat’l Institute For Security Studies

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Sokoto State Command, hosted participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course 18 from the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) in an interactive session aimed at addressing Nigeria’s growing insecurity challenges.

The delegation, led by Syndicate Leader Mrs. Patricia Veronica Yanchi, visited the NSCDC Command Headquarters in Sokoto as part of their nationwide study tour.

The visit is part of efforts to engage with key stakeholders in the security and intelligence community to examine the country’s pressing security issues.

Participants, drawn from various government agencies and foreign partner institutions, aim to develop evidence-based policy recommendations to support the government in formulating more effective responses to the nation’s security threats.

According to a statement issued by SC UA Sidi, Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC Sokoto State Command, the interactive session with the State Commandant, Commandant UI Alfadarai, and his management team was robust, insightful, and highly engaging.

Commandant Alfadarai provided a wide-ranging briefing that covered key aspects of security management, including the complex realities of insecurity in Nigeria and the need to balance kinetic (military) and non-kinetic (community-based and intelligence-driven) approaches in tackling insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, and other criminal activities.

He offered an in-depth analysis of the Lakurawa insurgents operating in remote areas of Sokoto State, highlighting both the threats they pose and the proactive countermeasures deployed by the Command to neutralize their activities.

In his address, Commandant Alfadarai stressed the critical and often unavoidable role of non-state actors in the current security environment, referring to them as a “necessary evil” whose engagement—if properly managed—can significantly enhance intelligence gathering, community resilience, and operational success.

He also emphasized the vital need for collaboration, coordination, and cooperation among all security agencies, as well as the importance of strategic information management in responding effectively to security threats not only in Nigeria but across the broader Sub-Saharan region.

In recognition of his leadership and innovative approach to security management, participants of Executive Intelligence Management Course 18 presented a commemorative souvenir to Commandant Alfadarai, commending his visionary and pragmatic strategies in combating insecurity across Sokoto State.

