NSCDC Parades Suspected Rapist, Other Criminals In Benue

The Benue State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Tuesday paraded a suspected rapist and three others for alleged criminal activities in the state.

The State Commander, Yakubu Ibrahim, who paraded the four suspects at the command’s headquarters in Makurdi, assured that outlaws would have no place to hide under his watch.

The NSCDC Public Relations Officer Michael Ejelikwu said that the rape suspect, Gbanger Terkimbi Sunday (25), allegedly got carnal knowledge of an 11-year-old girl in the Mbakumur Peivi community of the Guma Local Government Area of the State.

According to him, the defendant was apprehended on January 25 after a medical examination revealed that his victim had bodily injuries, including those to her private parts.

Sunday confirmed the crime during a conversation with the media, stating he was teaching the kid sex at her request.

The NSCDC explained, “The second suspect, a 27-year-old Abdullahi Ali, popularly known as “Rayyamu and two pack” was arrested on February 5 at about 11:49 amat Ankpa Quarters in Makurdi over alleged criminal conspiracy, theft, armed robbery and cheating.”

He went on to say that Ali escaped from NSCDC custody twice and from police custody once, even while wearing handcuffs, before being apprehended by civil defense agents.

According to the suspect, he fled because he was suffering in custody, requesting the law to balance justice and mercy.

The other two suspects, Aliyu Ali, 32, and Mustapha Aliyu, 27, both drivers, were arrested on February 4 in Ugbokpo, Apa LGA, for suspected vandalism, theft, and malicious damage of key national assets, as well as criminal conspiracy.

According to the NSCDC PRO, they also had a stolen MF375 tractor, which they assumed belonged to either the Benue or Nasarawa State governments.