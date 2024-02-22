NSCDC Parades Four Suspects Over Various Crimes In Zamfara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Zamfara State Command on Thursday said its operatives apprehended four alleged criminals.

Speaking to reporters at the Corps headquarters in Gusau, the State Commandant, Sani Mustapha, said one Sani Yakubu was detained for vandalizing electric lines at the Government Day Secondary School in Gusau, the state capital.

”On the 18th of February 2024, the suspect was arrested for vandalization of electric cables at the Government Day Secondary school in Tudun Wada area of Gusau, the State capital.

“The suspect is notorious for vandalization of electrical wires within the school premises”, the Commañdant added.

Mustapha explained that during interrogation, the suspect confessed to vandalizing electrical fittings and cables at the school and selling them to Abubakar Ibrahim for N23,000.

“On this fateful day, he broke into the school premises, boggled a window and with the aid of a table, climbed into the ceiling to vandalize the electrification system of the school’s classroom blocks”

“Exhibits found with the suspect include 40 bunches of copper wires suspected to have been vandalized from the crime scene”

He stated that the suspect will be prosecuted with criminal trespass and theft, which violates sections 185 and 148 of the Shari’a penal Code law2000.

The State NSCDC boss stated that one Mallam Isah Ahmed, along with two others, Usman Aliyu and Habibu Abdulahi, were nabbed by Corps operatives for acquiring PMS items in huge quantities in a black tinted Golf wagon with registration number GMM 40XA Zamfara.

He stated that this violates the State Government’s Executive Order to cut off surplus chains on January 7, 2024, which prohibits the selling of PM S items in Jamaica.

“This Order was an attempt by the State Government to cut off supplies of PMS to the marauding brigands. This singular act is charged with an attempt to commit an offence contrary to section 95 of the penal Code”

“Exhibits found with the suspects include 40 Jerricans of 25 litres each loaded with PMS. The Corps will do the needful at the conclusion of a holistic investigation on the matter.