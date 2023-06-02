Nscdc Parades 8 Suspected Cable Vandals, Phone Snatchers In Kano

The Kano State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it has arrested eight suspected cable vandals and phone snatchers in the state. NSCDC Commandant in the state, Muhammad Lawal-Falala, made the disclosure while parading the suspects yesterday in Kano.

He said that the arrest was part of the corps’ ef- forts at fighting crimes and criminality as well as protecting all critical national assets and infrastructure. “The suspects were arrested for various of- fences, such as: vandalism of armoured cable, phone snatching and theft of motorcycle and motor vehicle,” the commandant said.

He said that three of the suspects were arrested for vandalising an armoured cable in Fagge Local Government Area of the state. Mr Lawal-Falala further stated that another suspect, who specialise in stealing motor vehicles and producing fake plate numbers with fake car particulars, was arrested in Gandun Albasa Quarters, Kano.

He listed the items recovered to include: two fake plate numbers,13 Toyota keys, fake car particulars, three mobile phones, one motorcycle and armoured cable.

The commandant said that the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigation. He further stated that a special squad to fight against phone snatching had been set up by the command. Mr Lawal-Falala urged the people of the state to always assist and support security agencies by volunteering useful security information to them. “Security should be every citizen’s responsibility,” the commandant said.