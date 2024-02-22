NSCDC Parades 12 Suspects Over Various Crime In Ekiti

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ekiti State Command has paraded 12 individuals in connection with various crimes in the state.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the suspects were nabbed at various points in and around Ado-Ekiti for a variety of offences, including armed robbery, illegal drug usage and distribution, burglary, theft, conspiracy, and cybercrime.

Adesoji Victor, 19, and three other suspects were apprehended following a foiled robbery at a supermarket along Ado-Ekiti’s Oke Ila axis.

The statement went on to say that NSCDC CTU operatives neutralised the suspects and recovered one locally made cut-to-size gun, other hazardous weapons, and a registered motorcycle.

Other suspects paraded by the command are Samuel Micheal, 25, Adebayo Lateef, 29, Opeyemi Adelusi, 24, Daramola Ariyo, 26, and Wasiu Ariyo, 29.

The suspects were apprehended along the Omisanjana axis in Ado-Ekiti and discovered to be in possession of a substantial amount of Cannabis sativa, among other incriminating items.

According to the statement, Ayodele Ayomide, 20, and Oladapo Agbe were apprehended in Oke Ila after successfully breaking into a church and stealing a heavy-duty generator.

The suspects would be arraigned once the investigations were completed, according to the statement.