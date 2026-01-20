NSCDC Officer Among 17 Arrested In Yobe Criminal Den Bust

Security operatives in Yobe State have dismantled a notorious criminal hideout in the Saman Tudu area of Pompomari District, Damaturu, arresting a personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) alongside 16 other suspects.

A reliable security source told Zagazola Makama that the raid was conducted on January 18 at about 7:20 pm, following a coordinated, intelligence-led operation aimed at flushing out criminal elements using the area as a safe haven.

According to the source, the enclave served as a hub for the trafficking and consumption of illicit drugs, as well as the planning and execution of various criminal activities within the community.

“During the operation, the team stormed and thoroughly searched the hideout, leading to the arrest of 17 suspects, including one Mohammed B. Kolo, identified as an NSCDC personnel attached to the Yobe State Command,” the source said.

Items recovered from the scene included a knife, five bicycles, dried leaves suspected to be cannabis sativa, hemp wrapping papers, a long sack reportedly used as a mat, and the sum of N8,500 found inside a sack suspected to contain illicit substances.

The suspects are currently in custody as investigations continue to determine their respective roles in the alleged criminal activities.

The source added that those found culpable would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations. Residents have been urged to continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible information to sustain ongoing efforts to combat crime across the state.