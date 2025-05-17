NSCDC: Nigeria’s GDP At Risk From Unchecked Security Threats

Share

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC),Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has warned that persistent and unchecked security threats pose a serious risk to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Speaking during a strategic visit to the Sokoto State Command Headquarters as part of his operational tour of the North-West geopolitical zone, Dr. Audi reaffirmed the Corps’ commitment to protecting Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI) in line with its statutory mandate.

Addressing officers and men of the Corps at the command’s parade ground, he emphasized that the operational tour is a critical initiative aimed at assessing personnel performance and strengthening the NSCDC’s capacity to combat insurgency, crime, and other security challenges in Sokoto State and the broader North-West region.

The Commandant General raised concern over the escalating threats posed by asymmetric warfare and evolving criminal activities, including banditry, kidnapping, and vandalism of CNAI.

He noted that these issues are having a crippling impact on Nigeria’s economic growth and stability.

Dr. Audi stressed the importance of inter-agency collaboration in addressing the country’s security challenges, asserting that synergy, coordination, and cooperation among security outfits are vital for successful operations.

He cited the ongoing Operation Fansan Yamma—a focused and aggressive campaign against banditry and kidnapping—as an example of effective intervention.

The operation has already recorded significant successes in Sokoto and other parts of the region.

On personnel welfare, the Commandant General pledged continuous capacity development, timely payment of salaries and allowances, and the provision of other motivational incentives to enhance service delivery.

Delivering a philosophical reflection, he called on public servants to approach their responsibilities with sincerity and dedication.

“Those in positions of authority should give to their servants what is due, and the servants should reciprocate with loyalty and diligence,” he said, adding that such a relationship fosters national cohesion, unity, and value-based governance.

Dr. Audi reiterated the NSCDC’s unwavering resolve to take the lead in the fight against insecurity in line with the mandate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

The ongoing tour of the North-West, he said, underscores the Corps’ dedication to strengthening field operations and ensuring the protection of lives and property across the country.

