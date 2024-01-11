NSCDC Niger Command Gets New Commandant

CC Joachin Okafor FCAI, has resumed as the new Niger State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

While assuming duty as the number 16 Substantive State Commandant in Niger during a brief ceremony held at the Command Headquarters, David Mark Road, Tunga, Minna, CC Okafor charged the officers and men to stand up to their responsibilities in the discharge of their duties.

It would be noted that following the recent redeployment nationwide by the leadership of Commandant General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi PhD mni OFR, the outcome Commandant, EE Willie PhD was redeployed to Ebonyi State Command as State Commandant.

According to the new Commandant, “I urge all officers and men of the Command to stand up to your responsibilities in ensuring adequate protection of critical national assets and infrastructures.”

He further called on the general public to assist the Corps with useful and timely information on vandalization activities in the State, adding that “the Corps under my watch will ensure proper and adequate protection of all government and public infrastructure in the state”.

In a statement signed by the Command Public Relations Officer, SC Nasir D Abdullahi, Commandant J. Okafor who hails from Anambra State holds a master’s degree in Public Administration from Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, Edo State.

Until his posting to Niger State Command, he was the Commandant Monitoring Zone “N” headquarters Kano.