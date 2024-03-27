NSCDC Nabs Two Suspects For Electricity Wire Theft In Katsina

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Katsina State Command, has apprehended two suspects for vandalising and stealing electricity wires at Kusa Junction, Jibia Road, Katsina.

The two suspects arrested are Ibrahim Rabiu (27), and Wada Tanimu, (25), both of which are from Daddara village in Jibia Local Government Area.

New Telegraph gathered that the duo were paraded at the Katsina NSCDC Command’s headquarters on Tuesday.

Twenty-five pieces of aluminium conductors were recovered as exhibits from the suspects by the NSCDC Special Anti-Vandal Unit.

The Kastina NSCDC Spokesperson, DSC Buhari Hamisu, said the suspects were nabbed based on credible intelligence by the command’s Special Anti-Vandal Unit attached to Sabon Gida Division.

During the parade, both suspects admitted to stealing the aluminium wires at the Kusa junction along Jibia Road on March 19, 2024, around 11 pm.

According to DSC Hamisu, the investigation further revealed their connection to previous incidents of vandalism, including the theft of aluminium wire belonging to Kano Electricity Distribution Company, KEDCO, which they allegedly sold to an individual named Jamilu Hassan, currently at large.

He further stated that the suspects confessed to their involvement in the crime during interrogation.