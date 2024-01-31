NSCDC Nabs Six For Illegal Petroleum Produce In A’Ibom

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Akwa Ibom State Command, has said its operatives arrested six individuals in connection with criminal conspiracy, illegal petroleum product trade, and impersonation.

Confirming the development in a statement issued on Wednesday in Uyo, the State’s NSCDC Commandant Eluyemi Eluwade said that the criminals were apprehended on the Calabar-Itu route on January 29 by anti-vandal squad agents following a tip-off.

He added that during the operations, the command detained a MAC truck used by the suspects to transport the illegal materials.

The commandant added that a Toyota Camry sedan used to escort and clear the way for the truck to pass through checkpoints unhindered was also confiscated.

He said that the suspects, who were functioning as a security agency’s combined task team, were escorting a vehicle carrying around 45,000 litres of diesel to an unknown destination without the necessary documentation.

“The command, acting on intelligence information, deployed its personnel, who intercepted the suspects on the Calabar-Itu highway,” he said.

Eluwade further revealed that the suspects are currently being investigated at the NSCDC state command headquarters.

He cautioned anyone who engaged in unlawful operations in the petroleum industry’s downstream segment to stop.