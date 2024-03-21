NSCDC Nabs Seven Illegal Firearms Producers In Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), the Federal Capital Territory Command has apprehended no fewer than seven suspects for the alleged production of illegal firearms for sale in Abuja.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday at its National Headquarters in Abuja, the NSCDC Commandant General, CG, Ahmed Audi, disclosed that the four male and three female suspects were apprehended while brandishing handguns and rifles manufactured in the area.

Represented by Babawale Afolabi, the NSCDC Spokesperson, Audi said after receiving a tip, agents from the Corps’ Intelligence and Investigation branch apprehended the suspects, who were between the ages of 29 and 20, in the vicinity of Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

“Their names are; Amos Iyawo, Jonah Mannaseh, Ezekiel Nannim, Naifa Pando, Euphemia Peter, Faith Gadang and Philemon Karam.

“Statements from the suspects disclosed that Iyawo is the leader of the team and that he recruited others to participate as manufacturers of the rifles.

“Iyawo confessed to having found a locally made pistol during one of his operations with the Civilian Joint Task Force, JTF at Durumi in Abuja,” he said.

He claims that because the gang was still in its infancy, confessional statements from the accused showed that, prior to their arrest, no firearms had been sold by the group.

According to the CG, five fake weapons, a pistol, an incomplete rifle, seven empty cartridges, two boots, rods, and a welding machine were among the exhibits taken from the suspects.

“Others are a filling machine, two searchlights, three pliers, shovel, cutlasses, axes, hunters’ identity cards and belts.’’

The suspects and evidence, according to the commandant general, will be turned over to the police for additional inquiry and potential prosecution.

“This is because the police have the prosecutorial mandate in cases of proliferation, illegal possession and unauthorised production of small arms and ammunition.

“Let me at this point intimate the public that the security agencies across the nation are strongly in scientific collaboration to salvage the country from the hands of criminal-minded persons,’’ he said.