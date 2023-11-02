NSCDC Nabs 7 For Alleged Theft Of Electrical Cables In Kwara

The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has paraded seven persons in Ilorin, the state capital, for alleged theft of electrical cables.

The suspects are Awal Issa (18), Ibrahim Musa (19), Ibrahim Mohammed (15), Yau Yahaya (19), Aliu Abubakar (24), Sulaiman Abubakar (18) and Musa Adisa (21) for alleged theft of electrical cables.

A statement by the spokesperson for the state NSCDC, SC Ayeni Olasunkanmi, said the suspects were caught with vandalised electrical cables and were arrested by the NSCDC security patrol, adding that two of the suspects led the patrol team to the scene of the incident where the other five suspects were apprehended.

Speaking while parading the suspects, Commandant Umar Mohammed lamented the rate at which the government facilities are being vandalised, saying it is alarming and disturbing. He said: “It is sad that in almost all our cities and towns, public facilities which are provided by government are being vandalised by unscrupulous people as soon they are installed.

“These facilities are provided with the money obtained through tax and their vadalisation is mere wastage of the money with which these facilities are provided.