NSCDC Nabs 51 Illegal Miners, Three Vandals In FCT

No fewer than 51 suspected illegal miners alongside three telecommunication thefts have been apprehended by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory Command.

Olusola Odumosu, the Commandant of the NSCDC Abuja confirmed their arrest made on Monday at the command’s headquarters.

Speaking to newsmen, Odumosu noted that the three alleged vandals were captured by the command’s undercover agents and intelligence team after a security tip about the dismantling activity in the Giri area, Abuja.

Odumosu also claims that the NSCDC, which is in charge of safeguarding vital national infrastructure and assets, must provide its consent before a mast may be decommissioned.

He revealed that the suspects were unable to produce any approval papers after being questioned by the anti-vandalism unit of the command.

He said: “Neither do they have any proper means of identification showing who they are and the company they are working for.

“Upon further questioning, they revealed that a certain businessman had already been paid the sum of N4 million ahead of the dismantling which raised suspicion of a premeditated act of vandalism.

“Ongoing investigation is being carried out to determine his level of culpability and ownership claim, after which necessary action will be taken.”