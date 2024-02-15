NSCDC Nabs 42 Suspected Terrorists In Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory Command, captured 42 alleged bandits and terrorists dressed as miners of solid minerals.

Olusola Odumosu, Commandant of the NSCDC, FCT Command, said the suspects were apprehended on Monday in Niger State with the support of credible intelligence and in coordination with the Nigerian Army’s 176 Guards Battalion.

He stated that based on credible intelligence and in coordination with the Nigerian Army’s 176 Guards Battalion, 42 suspected bandits and terrorists operating under the guise of solid mineral miners were apprehended.

He added, “The arrest took place on Monday, February 12, 2024 at about 06:00hrs.

READ ALSO:

“The suspects were intercepted at the forest of Tsaumi Village bordering Lambata in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State.”

The Commandant, while providing additional information about the suspected bandits, stated that preliminary investigations by the corps revealed that they may not be miners but rather suspected bandits fleeing the ongoing military operation in Zamfara State through the forest zone of Niger State into the FCT, via the Gwagwalada Area Council and Pai Village of Kwali Area Council.

He stated that they were unable to disclose the mining site or the name of the company for which they operated.

Odumosu stated that additional actions would be taken following investigations.