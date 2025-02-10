NSCDC Nabs 29 Suspects For Illegal Mining, Others In Bauchi

Share

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 29 suspects for alleged illegal mining and vandalism in Bauchi State.

Commandant Oloyede Oyerinde said this on Saturday in Bauchi. He said the illegal mining activities were taking place around the Waya Dam, located about 40 kilometres from Bauchi metropolis.

Oyerinde said illegal mining activities were causing erosion, land encroachment, and posed security threats affecting the socio-economic activities in the area.

The commandant said on January 5, the corps acting on intelligence conducted a raid in the area and arrested 29 suspects on January 5.

He said the corps recovered three motorcycles; six wheel barrows, 15 shovels, five diggers, three hoes, three rakes, an axe, one cutlass, one sand net, two water hose pipes and one water pumping machine.

