NSCDC Nabs 22-Year-Old Suspected Cable Vandal In Kwara

The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a 22-year-old man, Idris Ibrahim Kayode, a private security guard attached to the University of Ilorin, for vandalising armoured cables used to power streetlights within the university community.

A statement issued by the Command’s spokesman, ASC 1 Ayoola Michael Shola, said: “The suspect was apprehended on Wednesday, 11th December 2024, at about 01:33 hours, by local vigilantes who caught him red-handed vandalising the armoured cables. He was promptly handed over to the NSCDC for further investigation.

“The Kwara State Commandant, Dr Umar J.G. Muhammed, has ordered further investigation into the matter, after which the suspect will be charged in court.

“Commandant Umar also used the occasion to appeal to the people of Kwara State to assist the NSCDC and other security agencies in ridding the State of criminal elements and reporting any suspicious activities to the nearest security agencies.”

