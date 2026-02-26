NSCDC Nabs 12 Suspected Illegal Immigrants In Kwara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command, has apprehended twelve suspected illegal immigrants from Mali in the Akerebiata area of Ilorin, following a tip-off from concerned members of the public.

The suspects, identified as Umar Sangari (25), Bubu Bill (43), Modibo Keita (26), Mahmud Jaalo (22), Bakare Sumonu (20), Saiku Dubia (28), Panda Aboubacar (32), Malle Siaka (24), Seku Barry (34), Lamine Bakou (27), Baye Bolly (24), and Zuman Traore (26), were reportedly occupying a two-bedroom apartment rented in Akerebiata through a local agent under suspicious circumstances.

Items recovered during the operation included nine mobile phones, two international passports, identification cards, a wristwatch, keys, and cash, among other materials.

Commandant Bodinga disclosed that the command has commenced an in-depth investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the suspects’ presence in the state and determine whether they have criminal links or intentions to perpetrate unlawful activities.

“Upon conclusion of investigations, the suspects will be handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service for further action in accordance with existing immigration laws,” he noted.

He further stated that the arrests come amid growing security concerns in the state, stressing that the command will not allow unscrupulous elements to turn Kwara into a haven for criminal activities.

“We remain fully committed to safeguarding lives, protecting property, and curbing all forms of criminality across the state,” he said.

Commandant Bodinga urged residents to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities, and cooperate with law enforcement to ensure the safety and security of all communities.