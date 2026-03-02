NSCDC Mourns Officer Killed During Simulation Exercise 

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has mourned the tragic death of one of its officers, Assistant Superintendent of Corps, Ogbodo Ene Victoria, who died due to an auto accident that occured during a simulation exercise at the Corps’ National Headquarters in Abuja.

The simulation exercise was held as part of activities to mark the 2026 World Civil Defence Day.

National Spokesperson, Afolabi Babawale in a statement said the officer was rushed to the Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital, Abuja, but later passed on despite efforts by medical personnel to save her life.

The Commandant General, Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, expressed shock over the incident and conveyed condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased.

He assured that the late officer would be accorded burial rites and also urged personnel to remain steadfast in their duties, while adhering strictly to safety standards during operations.