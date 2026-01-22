NSCDC, Kebbi Command Decorates Senior, Junior Officers

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kebbi State Command, has decorated its senior and junior officers with new ranks in a ceremony marking a significant milestone in their career progression.

In a keynote address, the State Commandant, Kabiru Abubakar Alkamawa, described the event as a recognition of diligence, discipline, professionalism, and commitment to duty. He emphasized that promotion within the NSCDC is earned through consistent hard work and dedication.

Commandant Alkamawa expressed appreciation to the Commandant-General and the Corps’ management for their continuous support, visionary leadership, and commitment to personnel welfare and capacity development.

While congratulating the newly promoted officers, he reminded them that their new ranks come with greater responsibilities, higher expectations of discipline, stronger leadership, and a renewed commitment to the core values of the NSCDC.

He charged the officers to serve as role models, uphold professionalism, and discharge their duties with courage, fairness, and respect for the rule of law. He also encouraged officers yet to be promoted to remain disciplined, dedicated, and hopeful, assuring them that their efforts would be rewarded in due course.

“The decoration ceremony was successfully conducted and served as a morale booster for officers and men of the NSCDC, Kebbi State Command. The event reinforced the Corps’ commitment to professionalism, excellence, and effective service delivery in the protection of lives, property, and critical national assets,” he said.

Promotions awarded at the ceremony included five Assistant Commandants promoted to Deputy Commandant of Corps, one Chief Superintendent promoted to Assistant Commandant, two Superintendents promoted to Chief Superintendent, fifteen Deputy Superintendents promoted to Superintendent, and forty-three Assistant Superintendents promoted to Deputy Superintendent.

Others included forty-five Assistant Superintendent of Corps II promoted to ASC I, nine Assistant Inspectors of Corps promoted to Inspector of Corps, twenty-six Corps Assistants II promoted to Corps Assistant I, and twenty-eight Corps Assistants III promoted to Corps Assistant II.

The occasion was graced by sister security agencies, state government functionaries, families of the newly promoted officers, and well-wishers.