NSCDC Intensifies Efforts To Curb Vandalism In Kwara

In a bid to find lasting solutions to the growing menace of vandalism in Kwara State, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command, has organized a strategic engagement with key stakeholders to strengthen measures for the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure within the state.

The event, which took place at the Corps’ Headquarters in Ilorin, brought together government representatives, community leaders, the Kwara State Chairman of the Scrap Association, and industry stakeholders to deliberate on proactive measures to tackle vandalism, which continues to pose a significant threat to economic development and public safety.

Speaking at the event, the State Commandant, Dr Umar J.G. Mohammed, who was represented by DCC Olushola Davies, stated that the program was designed to tackle the escalating menace of vandalism, which poses a serious threat to government assets, installations, and infrastructure, particularly in Kwara State.

He emphasized that tackling vandalism requires a multifaceted approach involving intelligence gathering, community participation, and strengthened enforcement mechanisms.

He urged stakeholders to collaborate in ensuring the protection of government infrastructure, stressing that the consequences of vandalism extend beyond economic losses to national security risks.

The Head of the Anti-Vandal Unit, ACC Awoyale Olusoji, who stated that vandalism poses a significant threat to the economy and national security, reaffirmed that as the lead agency in the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure, the NSCDC remains resolute in its mandate to clamp down on criminal elements seeking to disrupt vital infrastructure such as oil pipelines, electricity installations, water reservoirs, and railway lines.

ACC Olusoji, however, emphasized the need for sustained collaboration among stakeholders to effectively combat the menace of vandalism.

