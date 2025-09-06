NSCDC: How Gunmen Ambushed, Killed 8 Personnel

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has regretted the killing of eight personnel in a daring ambush by suspected kidnappers during a routine patrol within Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, on Friday.

In a statement signed on Saturday by its spokesperson, CSC Afolabi Babawale, the Corps explained that the affected operatives were attached to BUA. Cement Company, Okpella, in the aforementioned council.

Four others sustained varying degrees of injuries, with an expatriate declared missing.

“In a Gun duel that lasted for 3 hours on 5th September 2025, a gang of armed kidnappers launched a grievous attack against the operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps attached to BUA. Cement Company, Okpella in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State”, Babawale said.

He further noted: “The Operatives were deployed to provide adequate security and ensure the security coverage of the Chinese Expatriates working at the Company;

“Quite unfortunately, the convoy of both NSCDC Operatives and the Chinese Expatriates was ambushed during a routine patrol, leaving 8 personnel dead, 4 seriously injured, 1 of the expatriate missing and 4 expatriates rescued and saved.

“The Corps’ wish to reiterate its commitment to the Protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure and wholly condemn such attack”.

Meanwhile, the NSCDC Commandant General, Abubakar Audi, has assured that the gallantry of the dead officials will not be in vain.

He directed that those in intensive care have their medical bills covered to ensure proper attention.

“The Corps wish to state categorically that all embellished reports earlier made be ignored as the CG is wholly committed to the welfare, safety and care of the officers and men, noting that this occurrence will not discourage the Corps from discharging its statutory mandate in protection of critical national assets and infrastructure”, the statement added.